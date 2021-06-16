Matlock Town secure three more players for new season

Craig Carney goes for goal during his time with Lancaster.

Central defender Sam Egerton and midfielders Mark Lees and Craig Carney have all been confirmed as Gladiators in 2021/22 subject to FA approval.

Formerly club captain at his previous club Trafford, Egerton has showed leadership qualities at the heart of the Gladiators defence, forming a fine partnership with Ryan Qualter.

’“I’ve had Sam with me before, he’s a born winner,” said Town boss Paul Phillips

“He demands standards from everyone around him, basically he does what it says on the tin and you could see how well he and Ryan Qualter did with the number of clean sheets we had last season.”

Lees is another well known to Phillips having managed him previously at Ashton United.

“He’s the platform for all that we do and it’s a massive plus that he’s with us again this season,” he added. “It might be an unglamorous job that he does, but if you don’t have these type of players then you don’t win football matches.”

Carney has only featured fleetingly so far having been signed from Warrington Town shortly before the league season was initially halted.

“He’s a fit lad and can play in a number of positions, whether it be as a ten, wing back or right back,” said Phillips. “He wants to come here and prove himself and I know that if I ask him to do something, he’ll do it exactly as I want it.”

The trio join goalkeeper Shaun Rowley, defenders Reece Kendall and Ryan Qualter, midfielders Declan Walker and Callum Chippendale, winger Alex Byrne and strikers Liam Hughes and Ross Hannah in agreeing terms.