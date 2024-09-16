Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock finally secured their first win of the season as they saw off visitors Workington on Saturday.

They did it the hard way, being a goal down and a man down at half-time, but two goals in six second-half minutes turned things around and the Gladiators then fought for their lives to see things out for a crucial win.

Again under the temporary charge of club captain Shaun Brisley and U21s coach James Holmes, Matlock struggled to create much in the final third for the first hour of the game, but eventually came good to register what were only their fourth and fifth goals of the season.

Neither side created anything of major note early in the first-half, Matlock’s Joe West and Workington’s Steven Rigg seeing long range strikes go high and wide respectively.

Charlie Oglesby (right) gets up to head the winning goal on Saturday. Photo: Nick Oates.

On 28 minutes, Matlock were reduced to ten men when Sam Essien went in heavily but not high on Tom Wilkinson and clearly won the ball, but referee Jack Churchill deemed it too dangerous and sent Essien off.

It was a second red card of the season for Essien, although his first was revoked on appeal after the opening day draw at Prescot Cables. But the fact it was the Gladiators' fifth red card of the campaign already will nevertheless be a situation that needs addressing moving forwards.

Workington then nearly took the lead when Josh Galloway beat keeper Rogan Ravenhill to the ball and got past him but as he looked set to score, Reece Kendall – making his second debut for the club having returned from Guiseley - produced a brilliant challenge to deny him on the line.

But the visitors did then get their goal on 38 minutes, as a corner from the right was pulled back to David Symington who hammered the ball home.

The second-half saw few initial opportunities for either side until the game turned around in a short space of time.

Matlock got level on 66 minutes, as Curtis Durose got possession 40 yards out, ran forward and barged through two challenges before firing in off the inside of the post.

Six minutes later, Matlock led as Kendall’s long throw found Charlie Oglesby whose flicked header hit the inside of the post and crossed the line before goalkeeper Adam Mitchell palmed the ball away.

Workington threw plenty at the hosts late on, sub David Norris putting a good chance wide in stoppage time, but Matlock held firm.