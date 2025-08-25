Matlock Town sack boss Adam Clayton despite first league win of the season

Adam Clayton wants Matlock to kick on following their first league win. Photo: James Bolton.

Matlock Town boss Adam Clayton was delighted to have secured a first three points of the season on Saturday but says it’s important his side try and avoid too many more nervy finishes.

​The 1-0 victory over Ossett United was a welcome relief for Matlock but the performance saw the Gladiators struggle to spark truly into life, adding to similar displays during the campaign so far despite Matlock boasting a squad full of players with higher level and professional experience.

Goalkeeper Myles Boney kept the lead intact with several fine saves, including from a penalty, and just days after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Garforth Town that had seen their opponents score an equaliser with the last kick of the game, Clayton said he wants his team to kill games off sooner.

He said: “I’m delighted with the win and for the players to get the three points. We’ve had some sides come here and do well, really give it some and score some goals I don’t think you’ll see again.

"In the first-half we were good without being excellent, then in the second-half dug it out with bodies on the line and the goalkeeper making good saves.

"But the last 15 minutes is not where we want to be in terms of seeing out a 1-0 lead – we want to be on the offensive – but it’s an accumulation of the three games we’ve had so far and not having that win already on the board.

"So it was always going to be like that, regardless of opponent, but I’m delighted we’ve got the result and we can kick on now and be positive about not an amazing start, but a good start with three clean sheets, goals scored, and a first league win on the board.”

Matlock are next in action on Saturday when they host NCEL Premier Division side Bottesford Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round, their opponents also having only won one league game this season at step five but with two FA Cup wins behind them already.

The Gladiators will then, pending any potential FA Cup replay, head to the north-east and Consett on Tuesday night, before the FA Trophy brings Grimsby Borough to the Proctor Cars Stadium four days later.