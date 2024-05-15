Matlock Town re-sign skipper John Johnston for the new season

Matlock Town skipper John Johnston has signed on again for the new season.

Skipper and current fans player of the year John Johnston has quickly nailed his colours to the Matlock Town mast by signing again for the forthcoming NPL Premier Division season.

It will be the popular number seven’s third season at the Proctor Cars Stadium having made the switch from Guiseley in October 2022. He has played for manager Nicky Law before at Alfreton Town which he says is one of the key factors in him putting pen to paper on Tuesday night.

“When Nicky called me asking me to stay I was delighted and it was a no brainer for me. I had a good season personally last year and I have a great affinity with both the club and the fans. Nicky told me of the players he’s planning to bring in and what he’s hoping to achieve and I believe good times lie ahead for the club and it’s a good time to be part of it all. I played under Nicky at Alfreton and I want to have success here at Matlock. Other clubs have been in for me but I love it here, it’s a great family and community club.”

Law says that there is more to come from Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...