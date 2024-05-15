Matlock Town re-sign skipper John Johnston for the new season
It will be the popular number seven’s third season at the Proctor Cars Stadium having made the switch from Guiseley in October 2022. He has played for manager Nicky Law before at Alfreton Town which he says is one of the key factors in him putting pen to paper on Tuesday night.
“When Nicky called me asking me to stay I was delighted and it was a no brainer for me. I had a good season personally last year and I have a great affinity with both the club and the fans. Nicky told me of the players he’s planning to bring in and what he’s hoping to achieve and I believe good times lie ahead for the club and it’s a good time to be part of it all. I played under Nicky at Alfreton and I want to have success here at Matlock. Other clubs have been in for me but I love it here, it’s a great family and community club.”
Law says that there is more to come from Johnston.
“Everyone knows what JJ’s about as a player, I had him on loan from Crewe when I was at Alfreton,I personally think I can get more out of him and I guess he knows that too. He’s a very good player for this level and if we can get him better than he was last year we’re going to have a real player on our hands.”
