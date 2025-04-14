Matlock Town put four past Hyde United for a rare away win

Liam Ravenhill scored a stunning goal for Matlock.

Matlock Town produced a fine performance to win 4-0 at Hyde United on Saturday and record their first away success since November.

It was a crucial three points for the Gladiators in their relegation battle, particularly given results elsewhere weren’t in their favour and meant they remain three points from safety and in the relegation zone – three of the four relegation places now decided with Basford and Mickleover’s fate having been sealed at the weekend.

And it gave the Gladiators a morale-boost ahead of a tricky Easter weekend ahead against two of the top six sides in the division.

It took until the 15th minute for the first clear chance as Montel Gibson headed over the top from a fine Jack Stobbs cross, the pair combining again not long afterwards and this time Gibson seeing the ball go wide after two bites at the cherry.

The lead went Matlock’s way just a minute before half-time, as a fast counter-attack saw Jeremie Milambo burst into the penalty area where he was clearly brought down and a penalty was awarded. Blackpool loanee Terry Bondo stepped up and stroked the ball home for his second goal in two games.

It took under a minute of the second-half for Matlock to then double their lead. A free-kick from out on the left was swung in by Liam Ravenhill and the ball reached Gibson at the back post who was able to head home.

Gibson then nearly got his second just after the hour mark when he raced in on goal but his shot cannoned back off the crossbar.

Hyde were only producing half chances and failing to seriously trouble keeper Ellis Litherland and it was the Gladiators who would then add their third in fine style on 78 minutes.

The ball was laid off to Ravenhill some 25 yards out and he arrowed a tremendous strike into the top corner of the net to send the travelling support behind the goal into raptures as the points were effectively sealed.

And the cherry was then put on the cake as the game entered stoppage time, when Jake Thompson threaded a ball in to fellow sub Isiah Noel-Williams and he nicked the ball past the goalkeeper for his first Matlock goal to seal the points.

Hyde: Hiddlestone, Ditchfield, Amado, Spooner (Showman 80), Hall, Baker (Thompson 46), Scanlon (Qadri 46), Kershaw (Jones-Griffiths 46), Holmes, Redshaw (Da Costa 80), Fearnley.

Matlock: Litherland, Smith, Milambo (Smart 87), Ravenhill (Whitehouse 85), Granite, Oglesby, Stobbs (Zottos 76), Bachirou, Gibson, Bondo (Noel-Williams 73), Wilson (Thompson 63).

Att: 509

Star Gladiator: Liam Ravenhill