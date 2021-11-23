Matlock Town partner with ‘Her Game Too’ campaign
Matlock Town have become official partners with ‘Her Game Too’, a campaign run by female football fans with the aim of raising awareness of sexual abuse in the game.
Posters and flyers will be displayed at the Proctor Cars Stadium with information relating to the campaign and how fans can report instances of sexual abuse at matches.
The Her Game Too logo will appear in the Gladiators matchday programme and the #hergametoo hashtag will be promoted on the club’s electronic scoreboard and social media channels.
Chairman Bryn Apperley said: “Women play an increasingly important role in football and that’s certainly the case here at Matlock . We have a womens side and a number of girls playing in our junior sides.
"A fair proportion of our staff and helpers are female. It’s also great to see more women coming down to watch the Gladiators and as a club we’re extremely proud to become partners with Her Game Too."