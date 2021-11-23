Matlock Town partner with ‘Her Game Too’ campaign

Matlock Town are backing the 'Her Game Too' campaign inside their ground and on social media.

Posters and flyers will be displayed at the Proctor Cars Stadium with information relating to the campaign and how fans can report instances of sexual abuse at matches.

The Her Game Too logo will appear in the Gladiators matchday programme and the #hergametoo hashtag will be promoted on the club’s electronic scoreboard and social media channels.

Chairman Bryn Apperley said: “Women play an increasingly important role in football and that’s certainly the case here at Matlock . We have a womens side and a number of girls playing in our junior sides.