​Matlock Town offer free entry for Mickleover match

​Spectators will be able to watch this weekend’s match with Mickleover FC free of charge.

Tickets must be obtained in advance for the game by registering online via the club’s website, but it is expected that around 2,000 people will be in attendance for the game.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for the match, which will see a Christmas theme around the ground with a free Santa’s grotto and gift for children aged 12 and under.

Season ticket holders, who have already paid their entry as part of their season ticket allocation, will receive complimentary tea, coffee, mince pies and Christmas cake.

A club spokesman said: “At this time of year, taking the family to the football can often incur an unwelcome expense or not even be an option at all given the usual Christmas financial commitments, so as a club we were keen to offer families, and football fans in general, the chance to come along free of charge.

"They’ll be able to witness a great standard of football in what should be an entertaining game, as well as enjoy the festive atmosphere, have a drink or two in the clubhouse, and escape from the rigours of Christmas shopping! They may even decide they enjoy it that much that they come to more matches.

"We hope to see plenty more people take up the offer of free admission, with a reminder that those without tickets are asked to obtain them in advance as there will be no admittance to anybody without one.”​