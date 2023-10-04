Matlock Town manager Martin Carruthers scathing of his side after defeat at Gainsborough Trinity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He labelled the performance as “totally unacceptable” and questioned the desire of many I what turned out to be another tale of woe on the road for the Gladiators.

Carruthers’ men were 3-0 down inside 17 minutes and 5-1 down 11 minutes into the second half before rallying against a hard working side who were also susceptible in defence. Having won 3-0 at whipping boys Marske on Saturday, any hopes of building on that result quickly evaporated at the Northolme.

Speaking on Wednesday morning an angry Carruthers said: “I didn’t want to talk on Tuesday as I’d probably have said something I regretted.

Martin Carruthers is set to ring the changes after another defeat. Pic by Tom Flint.

"It was a totally unacceptable performance, the players let the fans down and the whole club down. There was a total lack of desire to defend properly, to concede in the manner we did was unacceptable.

“We were 3-0 down in 17 minutes, people needed to take responsibility. It was a great surface, a great pitch, the players had the chance to show just what they can do but too many of them just didn’t show the desire needed. I take responsibility for that, they’re my players.”

The manner of the defeat looks to be the final straw for Carruthers who says that changes must now be made to the squad.

“I’ve now got to accept that some of the players aren’t up to the job, I’ll have to make changes," he said.

"Having a good game one in four isn’t anywhere near good enough, so now I have to shake the bag up and bring in three, four, five new faces.

"It was embarrassing. We said at half time at 3-1 we can still get something from the game but then two more avoidable goals, they were all avoidable on the night made it five.

Attention turns now to the Isuzu FA Trophy with Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town due at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday.