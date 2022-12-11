The news emerged this weekend and is a huge blow for the Gladiators with Elliott gradually remoulding the Matlock side following the departure of Paul Phillips in September.

Buxton Chairman Dave Hopkins asked Matlock’s Chairman Jay Beaumont for permission to speak to Elliott on Friday and on Sunday afternoon the former Boston United boss confirmed to Mr Beaumont that he would be accepting Buxton’s offer.

The Bucks lost Jamie Vermiglio as team boss a week ago when he resigned due to increasing personal commitments.

The Gladiators Chairman says he is disappointed to lose Elliott but understands Elliott’s desire to manage at as high a level as possible.

“Whilst having only known Craig for three months, it has been very obvious what a good manager and person he is and it was no surprise when I received a call asking for permission to talk to him. I’m a believer that in life you can’t stand in the way of people wanting to progress. I did tell him that undoubtedly I wanted him to stay on as manager of our great club but at the same time I was happy for him to talk to Buxton. The decision had to be his.”

Mr Beaumont said Matlock’s loss would be Buxton’s gain.

“He’s worked tremendously hard during the past three months and I’m convinced he was rebuilding a very good side for us. I’d like to thank him for all that he’s done and wish him well for the future.”

Assistants John McDermott and Richard Boryszczuk will also be going to Buxton, ironically their last match in charge of Matlock was the 2-1 Derbyshire Senior Cup defeat by the Bucks ion Tuesday night.

