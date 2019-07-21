Matlock Town held to draw at Frickley after failing to take their chances

Had this been a league fixture then maybe manager Steve Kittrick might not have been impressed with the outcome which saw Bet Victor South East Division hosts Frickley salvage a 2-2 draw after the Gladiators had not converted a host of chances to seal the game.

Kittrick will still be bemoaning his side’s lack of quality in front of goal as in the second half especially, a string of shots were straight at Frickley custodian Tom Harrison, meaning that in ninety minutes he was not fully extended.

Sam Cable drove the opening presentable chance off target with a twenty yard strike which fizzled narrowly wide on the 9th minute.

The hosts took the lead on 15 minutes when Brad Mears crossed to Jacob Hazel, who slotted home from 20 yards.

Apart from Whitehead”s twenty five yarder at Jackson, an untidy looking Matlock produced little else until the half hour when Marcus Marshall mFe space to shoot narrowly wide.

Matlock improved as the half wore on and a powerful Luke Dean strike sped inches over the bar before a weak Crouz strike was comfortable ollected by Harrison.

But Marshall levelled thanks to some fine individual skilful play five minutes before the interval skipping past several despairing challenges to round Jackson and slide into an empty net.

Stewart held Hazel’s strike as the new half unfolded, one which would evolve to an attack versus defence encounter with Matlock asking nearly all of the questions.

Substitute Andrew Wright was twice close and Morrisonhad two efforts blocked.

The chances continued for Matlock with Luke Hinsley firing hide and wide when well placed.

The Gladiators would regret those spurnef opportunities when a swiftFrickley break saw Matlock opened up and Kyle Simpson forced his shot low past Stewart and just inside the post.

That proved to be the final action with six minutes left to deny Matlock their first pre season win