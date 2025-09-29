Matlock Town exit the FA Cup as hosts Hyde edge past ten men

Tom Elliott was sent off in the first-half for Matlock.

Matlock’s hopes of an extended run in the FA Cup ended on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at step three side Hyde United.

The Gladiators had to play much of the game with ten men following Tom Elliott’s red card just before half-time, and having lost striker Conor Washington injured midway through the first period they were also lacking natural attacking options thereafter.

And although the visitors put plenty of effort and endeavour into trying to earn at least a reply, they ultimately failed to seriously trouble home keeper Yusuf Mersin.

The game was a poor spectacle throughout, particularly the first-half which never really got going and saw very few goal-scoring opportunities.

It took 25 minutes for a serious shot on goal and it was Washington who provided it but his volley was well over the top from the edge of the penalty area.

Washington was then forced to withdraw soon afterwards with a hamstring injury, and with the only other recognised striker in the squad, Diego De Girolamo, struggling for fitness, it was initially Elliott who was pushed into the forward role.

The hosts then hit the woodwork on the half-hour mark as Ben Kershaw’s strike from the edge of the area was deflected onto a post, then Jake Oram produced a fine save low down to deny Charlie Frost.

The most controversial moment of the afternoon then followed. An innocuous-looking challenge saw a free-kick given in the centre circle but despite play having stopped, an apparent reaction from Elliott to a Hyde opponent led to something of a melee and after consulting with his assistant, the referee dished out a straight red card to the Matlock man.

That left the Gladiators even shorter on attacking options as the second-half got under way, and eventually it was Hyde who scored the only goal on the hour mark as a long ball over the top found Jack Redshaw who controlled well before rounding Oram and finding the net.

Kershaw again struck the post for Hyde as they sought a second with five minutes to go.

Matlock pushed defender Harlain Mbayo forward in the latter stages, as well as introducing De Girolamo, but despite plenty of huffing and puffing couldn’t muster a clear chance until the ball broke to Liam Ravenhill deep into stoppage time but he scuffed his effort wide and a frustrating afternoon for the Gladiators was complete.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson (De Girolamo 85), Milambo, Ravenhill, Mbayo, Oglesby, Clayton (Giles 80), Sault (Granite 80), Washington (Bachirou 28), Elliott, Wilson.

Not used: Fry, Cunningham, Boney (GK)

Att: 658