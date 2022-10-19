Matlock Town defender Reece Kendall secures move to National League North side Spennymoor Town

Reece Kendall (right) after scoring Matlock's second. Photo: Nick Oates.

The move was confirmed on Wednesday morning and Kendall now has the opportunity he was wanting to play at a higher level.

Kendall joined the Gladiators from Brighouse Town in the summer of 2019 and had since become a fans favourite at the Proctor Cars Stadium, scoring a number of vital goals from his left wing back slot, including the winner in last season’s Boxing Day home clash with Buxton.

In total last season he found the net eight times and he has two goals to his name this time around. Last season he was named in the England non league side’s contingency squad for the international with Wales, Kendall being the only player from the Northern Premier League to receive a call up.

Matlock boss Craig Elliott is a big admirer of Kendall and wanted him to stay but he fully understood Kendall’s desire to play at a higher level.

He said: “From the first day I came to the club he’d been generating interest so it was inevitable that he’d go at some point.

"I would have loved to have kept him but I’m not going to stop a lad playing at the highest level he can. He’s a fantastic player and he’ll be a great signing for Spennymoor. He goes with our best wishes.”

Meanwhile, Matlock maintained their second-placed position in the NPL table without playing on Tuesday having had a helping hand from their bottom-of-the table neighbours Belper Town.

Visiting Radcliffe looked to have secured second spot behind leaders FC United of Manchester, beaten 2-1 at Guiseley, until Nailers striker Jacob Gratton struck a 90th minute equaliser.

That wasn’t the only last gasp leveller that benefitted Matlock on Tuesday, former Gladiators defender Harry Coates scoring for Ashton United against Stafford Rangers. Had Rangers held on they would have sneaked ahead of Matlock.

Matlock are next in Warrington for the second successive weekend, this time at Cantilever Park against Warrington Town who were 4-0 winners at Liversedge on Saturday and won 1-0 at Lancaster City on Tuesday.

Matlock boss Craig Elliott said: “Warrington winning at Liversedge in the way they did shows what this league is all about.

“I tend not to get too preoccupied with what other teams do but as you can see two or three straight wins can catapult you right up the table, equally two or three successive defeats can force you well down into the bottom half.

"It just goes to show that you’ve got to be on it in each and every game else you’ll get found out.”

Elliott reckons Matlock have played better and lost in some games than they did at Rylands.

“It was a different type of win, we’ve played a lot better and lost but what pleased me was the toughness and resilience we showed. On Saturday we were clinical at the right times and scored two good goals.”

The Town boss again lamented the concession of a penalty but praised the contribution of goalkeeper Jim Pollard who pulled off a number of crucial saves.

He said: “It’s unbelievable how we keep conceding penalties, it’s not as if there’s been any doubt about them, since I’ve been here I think that’s four penalties we’ve given away, all stonewall so I can’t complain for we’ve made some really rash decisions.. As for Jim, he’s played really well, not only on Saturday but since I arrived, he was my man of the match.”

Last Friday saw Matlock bring in Derby striker Bartosz Cybulski who played the opening 68 minutes before being withdrawn for Kallan Murphy..

Elliott said: “He’s going to get better, he’d had a tough week of training and he looked a little heavy legged in the second half. It’s always nice for a striker to score on his debut and he got the type of goal we’ve been crying out for.”

Matlock are back at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday night when Marske United are in town. The Seasiders won promotion from the NPL Eastern Division last season and were beaten 3-2 by Matlock in a thrilling FA Trophy tie in Derbyshire last November.. Matlock will need to be wary of Adam Boyes, a prolific striker who has scored goals at every club he has played for.

Elliott said: “I’m fully aware of what a top striker Boyes is, he’s been with the likes of Bradford Park Avenue and Spennymoor in the National League North and he’s one of a number of good players in the Marske side. Teams from the North East are usually difficult to beat, we’re in a difficult run of games and we need to be on it.”

The Gladiators have one or two injury worries with both Ryan Qualter and Mark Lees playing through the pain barrier. Ioan Evans is described as “touch and go” for Saturday.

“Ioan’s a big player for us so it’ll be good to have him back, the midweek without a game is also a blessing for us” added Elliott.

Matlock took a healthy contingent of fans to Rylands and Elliott is hoping for a similar turnout this weekend, saying: “I’m really pleased with our support, they made some noise on Saturday, believe me it helps the lads a lot, it gives them a massive lift.”

With South Shields making it through to the FA Cup first round to face Forest Green Rovers at home on Saturday 5 November, Matlock will be without a game with Shields having been due at the Proctor Cars Stadium on that day.

However, there is entertainment at the Proctor Cars Stadium as Matlock will be hosting a beer, cider and gin festival which begins on Friday night, 4 November at 6pm.