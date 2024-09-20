Matlock Town continue squad rebuild as they sign former Barrow captain and ex-Burnley talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock Town have made two more signings ahead of the weekend trip to FC United of Manchester.

Buxton central defender Josh Granite has made the move down the A6 having spent six years with the Bucks.

The 32-year-old was a key figure in Buxton’s title success in 2022, having begun his career at Stockport Sports and climbed the footballing ladder with stops at Mossley AFC, Trafford FC and Ashton United.

In the 18/19 season, Granite joined Barrow AFC, earning the club captaincy and leading the Bluebirds back to the EFL, with one game seeing him continue playing with a broken collar bone and dislocated shoulder to stop his team going down to nine men and earning vast amounts of plaudits for his heart and grit.

Josh Granite has signed for Matlock Town.

At the beginning of the 20/21 season, Granite joined Buxton FC and played a huge part in their promotion to the National League North, whilst also spending a short time as joint caretaker manager, and went on to become club captain and a regular face in the Bucks line up.

Meanwhile, also signing is winger Sean Etaluku, on loan from Barrow.

Etaluku started his career with Burnley FC, spending nine years in their youth system before being released and moving to Mossley AFC.

It was while at Mossley that Sean had a successful trial period with League Two Club Barrow, signing for the Bluebirds in July 2023.

In March 2024, he joined National League North side Buxton on loan until the end of the season, making four appearances.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators have also announced the departure of several of their squad as new boss Ryan Cresswell assesses his personnel having been appointed earlier this week.

Josh Ashman, Jay Glover, Harrison Poulter, Danny Benson, Charlie Wood, Liam Hardy and Mason Booth have all had their contracts cancelled and been released, while winger Benni Ndlovu has moved on loan to his former club Sheffield FC with a 28-day recall clause included.