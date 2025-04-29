Matlock Town confirm Adam Clayton as permanent player/manager

Adam Clayton will lead Matlock's attempts to bounce back from relegation. Photo: Michael South.

​Adam Clayton has been confirmed as Matlock Town’s player-manager on a permanent basis.

The 36-year-old joined Matlock as a player/coach back in October and was then handed the manager’s job on an interim basis after the departure of Ryan Cresswell in March.

He took charge of the final seven games of the season after replacing Ryan Cresswell in March, two wins, three draws and two defeats.

He has now been handed the role permanently as the Gladiators aim to bounce back from relegation next season.

Also remaining at the club on a permanent basis will be first team coaches Steve Eyre and John Rimmington.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Clayton said: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the club forward.

"I see this as a great chance to build something really, really good. As a club we have everything in place to achieve something great and go on an amazing journey together.

"I always knew the next step for me personally was being a coach/manager and this last month has only confirmed that in my own mind. I love the responsibility and all the challenges the role has brought forward so far.

"We are already working tirelessly to keep the players we want and recruit the players we need to take this club to where we believe it should be.

"To the fans, we are going to need you more than ever to help get our club back where it should be and beyond.

"Let's regroup as a club and town take the recent disappointment on the chin and go on an amazing journey together."

The Gladiators are set to announce their retained list in the coming days, but one person who won’t be on it is top scorer Montel Gibson.

He announced following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lancaster City that he wouldn’t be remaining with the Gladiators, the club then confirming that they had agreed to release him from his contract in order for him to explore offers from a higher level.

Also leaving the club is winger Basile Zottos, but the Gladiators are expected to confirm several new additions to their playing squad in due course.

