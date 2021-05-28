Matlock Town captain Adam Yates announces playing retirememt

Matlock Town captain Adam Yates has retired after playing more than 500 games for the club.

The Gladiators club legend revealed his decision to chairman Bryn Apperley and manager Paul Phillips last week.

It was clearly unexpected with Yates now part of the furniture at the Proctor Cars Stadium, having clocked up more than 500 appearances for the Gladiators since making his debut as a late substitute in a 2-1 home victory against FC United of Manchester in March 2009.

He has also been named fans player of the season four times.

For Yates, who turns 32 next month, it is increased family and work commitments that has led to his decision.

“Having recently had a second child and a change of job which is quite demanding, football has had to take a back seat,” he said.

"It changes things for me and my wife Rachel. I feel it’s the right time to step away, I need to be there for Rachel and the kids.

"Being a semi pro footballer, I’m away from the house on a Tuesday, Thursday and a Saturday.

"I love Matlock Town Football Club, I love playing football, but I’m the type of person who needs to give everything one hundred per cent, there’s no half measures with me, it’s total commitment and I don’t feel I could carry on doing that.

"I want to be involved with my kids and I feel that with Poppy, my eldest now approaching five, I’ve missed out on a lot.”

The news came out of the blue to Phillips who is busy attempting to build on Matlock’s promising performances in the curtailed 2020/21 campaign.

He said: “I was quite shocked, having known and played against him and now managed him I knew he was a great player, but I didn’t realise just how good he was.

"He was one of our best players last season. In his time at the club he’s been through a hell of a lot, both good and bad, he’ll be a massive loss.”

Phillips shares an opinion that everyone who knows Yates or has come across him will share.

“I can’t say a bad word about him, he’s a leader who knows all the ins and outs of the club, he’s been great for me, club captain and a breath of fresh air,” he added.

"He’s part of the furniture, we’ve been so lucky to have him, players like to associate with him, he’s welcomed all of the new lads and made them feel part of the club.

"I did ask him to reconsider, the door will always be left open if h changes his mind but he’ll always be welcome in our changing room and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him.”

Chairman Bryn Apperley says Yates has been a model player and his contribution to the club cannot be underestimated.

He said: “Adam’s been an excellent servant to this club, someone who has always given nothing less than 100 per cent and it’s been a pleasure to watch him play for Matlock Town over the past 12 years.

"We’d like to thank him for his fantastic contribution in his time with us and fully understand his reasons for stopping playing.

"We’re delighted that hopefully he’ll be staying with the club in some capacity.”

Yates echoed those sentiments as he added: “I’m a Matlock Town fan, there’s no other club for me and I’ll come down with the family and hopefully I’ll be able to stay involved with the club in some role.”

Yates says he would never have believed that after joining the club from Shirebrook Town in 2008/09 after having impressed the then Gladiators manager Mark Atkins in a 1-0 win for Matlock in a Derbyshire Senior Cup semi final, he would go on to make in excess of 500 first team appearances .

“It never crossed my mind having come to Matlock as a young lad but Atko (Mark Atkins) gave me plenty of opportunities to play, I took my chance and think I did well playing alongside James Lukic,” he said.”

Yates says the highlights of his stay at Matlock have come in cup competitions.

He added: “There’s the Derbyshire Senior Cup wins, I think I actually lifted the cup as captain at least once and the FA Trophy win against Mansfield Town was fantastic.

"I’m disappointed that we were never as consistent in the league, we didn’t get the success the club and the fans wanted, we fell short.