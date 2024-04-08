Matlock Town boss Yates: ‘We need to get ourselves safe’

Adam Yates is keen to see Matlock mathematically ensure survival. Photo: Michael South.

The joint-interim manager was part of the side that lost 4-0 at champions-elect Radcliffe on Saturday, that result mirroring the 4-0 beating dished out to the Lancashire side by Matlock earlier in the season.

And although it would still take an unlikely set of results to see Matlock drop into the relegation zone, Yates is keen to see any hint of that possibility sniffed out as soon as possible.

He said: “We need to pick up at least a point in these last few games and we’re determined to do that.

"It was a tough game at Radcliffe. We set up every time to win the game and did well in the first-half, conceding the goal from a cross and a tap in, but they scored not long after half-time and it made things very difficult for us.

"They’re a really good side and aren’t up there for no reason. We tried to set up to combat that and it didn’t work out but that’s taking nothing away from Radcliffe, they’re a top side and will deservedly win the league.

"I know a lot of people didn’t expect us to get any result but we gave a half decent account of ourselves and have to look forward now and to get the remaining points that we need.”

For Matlock to be mathematically assured of safety, they just need two more points from their last five games, although one would likely be enough given their far superior goal difference over Stafford Rangers.

Stafford, meanwhile, would have to win all three of their remaining games were Matlock not to pick up another point, their remaining games being at already-relegated Atherton Collieries on Saturday, then at home to Ashton United a week later and away to Morpeth Town on the final day.

Matlock’s next game was due to be at home to Ashton on Tuesday night (April 9th), after this week’s Mercury had gone to press, but that was subject to the wet weather having not waterlogged the pitch at the Proctor Cars Stadium once again.

They will then be at home to Guiseley on Saturday, who still have hopes of earning a play-off place.