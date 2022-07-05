Matlock Town boss raring to go ahead of Buxton, Northwich Victoria and Mansfield Town tests

The Gladiators go to local rivals Buxton on Friday night before travelling to face Northwich Victoria the following day.

Those games are then followed by the visit of what is expected will be a strong Mansfield Town outfit on Tuesday night (July 12)

And having only recently had his players back in training, Phillips is keen to see their fitness levels maintained after coming back in good shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock boss Paul Phillips is preparing his side for three friendlies in five days.

He said: “The players have looked after themselves well and have looked after each other too. We’ve only had one session but there’s only so much running you can do and being in match situations is the best way to get fit.

"Getting up to match speed early on will be important so we can work better on other aspects as soon as we can.”

Phillips says he expects to give most of his squad run-outs over the upcoming matches.

He said: “It may be we give some 60 minutes at Buxton and 30 at Northwich, or vice-versa, and if some need longer then we can do that too.

"Buxton will have been back training longer than us so will probably be fitter and offer a bit more of a test in that sense, but both games will be useful, as will the Mansfield game.

"They brought a strong side last year and whilst those kinds of games, like the Chesterfield one, are more of a showpiece and good for the fans, they offer us something different in a playing sense too given the professional sides will have a lot of the ball and of course be much fitter.”

Phillips says he’s largely happy with his squad as things stand but hasn’t ruled out further ins or outs to add to those already confirmed.

He said: “We probably had to bring in one or two more than we’d have wanted to but that’s down to certain situations and often not being willing or able to compete with financial packages offered elsewhere.