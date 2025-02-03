Matlock Town boss: ‘Poor decisions cost us dearly’

Ryan Cresswell was disappointed with his side's first-half display at Warrington Rylands. Photo: Michael South.

​Matlock Town boss Ryan Cresswell said poor decision-making was key to his side’s late defeat at Warrington Rylands on Saturday.

​Having gone behind midway through the first-half, Matlock equalised through defender Josh Smith early in the second but couldn’t push on and find a second goal, with the hosts nicking the points in the 89th minute through debutant Willem Tomlinson.

And Cresswell said it was frustrating that his players weren’t at the races in the first-half, nor able to stop the winning goal.

He said: “The first-half was the biggest disappointment and we had a few choice words to say at half-time.

"We demanded a reaction in the second-half and I think we got one. Rylands were better in the first-half but I thought we were better for large spells of the second, but then you can’t defend how we defended at the very end.

"The lads are out on their feet and disappointed – the manner in which we’ve lost is not for lack of trying, but more down to the lack of right decisions at key moments so we’ll have to analyse that and put that right.

"When we changed things in the second-half we caused them problems which is why it’s disappointing that we couldn’t push on after scoring the equaliser.

"Warrington did what we knew they’d do in terms of keeping the ball and moving us around with their rotations but we looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights in the first-half, but to have nullified them in the second only to lose it at the end was so frustrating and I need to look back at how the winner happened."

Cresswell also highlighted how much suspended striker Montel Gibson was missed in the defeat, adding: “Montel is massive in the way we play and is a massive loss whenever he’s out of the team, but we had enough on the pitch and just made more wrong decisions than Rylands.”

Matlock now return home to face Hebburn Town this weekend, a team who lie in seventh place and just five points off the play-off places going into the midweek games.

The Gladiators won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in the north-east earlier in the season and will be looking to continue an eight-match unbeaten home streak at the Proctor Cars Stadium.