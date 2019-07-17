Matlock Town boss happy with pre-season so far

Steve Kittrick says he is pleased with what he’s seen from his new Matlock Town squad in the pre-season campaign so far.

A 1-1 draw at home to a strong looking Burton Albion on Saturday was followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat by Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

Town took the lead in both games, Marcus Marshall giving his side a 24th minute advantage against the Brewers who responded through Liam Boyce eight minutes into the second half.

Then Pietu Crouz put Matlock into a third minute lead against Chesterfield who scored twice before half time through Antony Spyro and Jake Bennett to earn their win.

Former Matlock players ready for new adventure

“Its been good, we’ve got a lot out of the two games so far," he said. "They’ve been different but positive challenges. There’s been some tired legs and some good legs, one or two in the side needed those miles in the tank. Some of the trialists have shone, some have done okay.”

But the overriding factor for Kittrick is to see the players enjoy what they are doing.

He added: “We’ve played some good football, the lads have enjoyed it and played with smiles on their faces, they’ve played some exciting stuff and it’s extremely important that they enjoy what they’re doing.”

After facing full time clubs so far, the boot is on the other foot this weekend when Matlock travel to Frickley Athletic, one tier below them in the non league pyramid.

“This is a different test altogether, They’ll be strong and organised and will see us a s a scalp," said Kittrick. "They’ll have as good a side as we’ve got, these sides are stronger and like to leave the foot in so I’ll see how people react against a tough, organised side. I’ll learn a lot about people. Right now I’m looking forward to training on Thursday and the next game.”

Kittrick could be adding a couple of players to his squad this week after recruiting another seven in the last seven days. Midfielder Nathan Whitehead re-signed as did striker Ben Edgson. Defender James Williamson (Scarborough Athletic), former Buxton winger Niall Doran (Mickleover Sports) and defender/ midfielder Louis Wardle (Barnsley) signed a week ago while at the Burton game Kittrick snapped up midfielder Spencer Harris, once of Guiseley and Boston United and striker Ben Gordon, formerly part of Ilkeston FC’s academy who was at Eastwood Community last term.

“Things are slotting into place, we still need strengthening in one or two positions and we’ll be working hard to do just that,” added Kittrick.

Matlock’s two home games have attracted more than 2000 fans through the Proctor Cars Stadium.

A more than acceptable 538 fans watched the draw with Burton while 1.474 saw the Chesterfield defeat.

Said Kittrick: “They’re magnificent gates and I’d like to thank everyone who came down and supported us plus of course Burton Albion and Chesterfield. It would be nice to think that after two excellent performances and games we might be able to attract some