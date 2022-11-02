Matlock Town boss Craig Elliott looks to boost squad after Shaun Tuton's move to Belper Town

Shaun Tuton has joined Belper Town.

Elliott is looking at adding to his squad during this break, having lost striker Shaun Tuton last weekend to neighbours Belper Town.

Tuton had joined the Gladiators in September for a third spell making just the one start and five showings from the bench. His solitary goal in this time was a late consolation at home to Liversedge on October 11, his overall record for Matlock being ten goals in 34 games.

“I know Shaun well, I didn’t want to lose him but he wants to play regularly which I can fully understand. We need to assess where we are with the budget and what we need, we’re a little threadbare at the moment so I’d like to bring some lads in if I can.”

There will be plenty of activity at the Proctor Cars Stadium this weekend despite the first team not being in action.

The Gladiators are staging their Beer, Gin and Cider Festival which begins on Friday teatime at 6 pm. The Festival continues on Saturday from 12 noon until late with a disco on the Saturday evening. Entry to the festival is £5 which includes a special free glass.

It is also a designated Juniors Day on Saturday. Spectators can gain free admission to watch the under 13 game at 11 am between Matlock Town Rangers and Matlock Town Gladiators before at 1 pm the under 16 team face Clay Cross.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout from our fans and the local community plus all of those real ale lovers out there” said a Matlock spokesman.