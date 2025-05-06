Matlock Town begin rebuild with eye-catching signings of Buxton and Alfreton Town stars while top scorer returns

​Matlock Town have made three eye-catching signings from local rivals and also confirmed the quick return of their top scorer from last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Gladiators have wasted little time in beginning the rebuild following their recent relegation, with Buxton striker Diego DeGirolamo, team-mate Tom Elliott and Alfreton Town defender Dwayne Wiley all agreeing deals to join the club.

Montel Gibson, meanwhile, who initially announced he was leaving the club when the season came to an end, has agreed to stay on following talks with manager Adam Clayton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DeGirolamo netted 120 goals in 230 appearances for the Bucks after previously playing for Sheffield United and Chesterfield.

Elliott, who like DeGirolamo is 29-years-old, has just been named Buxton’s Player of the Year after a strong season in National League North, and Wiley, 33, returns to Matlock having made 185 appearances for the club prior to his move to Alfreton in 2020.

Clayton said: “I'm over the moon to get Dwayne in. I wanted a leader to add to the dressing room and in Dwayne I think we have found it. He's got good quality in possession and is a real front foot defender. Add to that the fact he was at Matlock previously, he has a love for the club and only wants to see it go in one direction.

"I've spent a lot of hours watching players these last two weeks. When it came to Tom Elliott, I only needed ten minutes to realise what a good player he is. He will bring quality in possession and an energy to win the ball back. He has a great footballing IQ, which will be vital to our team going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a similar vein to Tom, I didn't have to watch Diego for long to see the qualities he possesses. He plays the game with a freedom and unpredictable variety, a natural goal scorer that can really help the team going forward.

“When we spoke to him about the journey we see for Matlock, he was desperate to be involved, and these are the people we want here, people who want to be part of something special.”

On Gibson re-signing, Clayton added: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Monts over the line, we all know what he brings to our team, not just the goals but his all-round contribution.

“A big thing for me is to build not only with the right players but the right people and Monts is a big part of our dressing room with a real ambition to help Matlock Town achieve."