Matlock Town are narrowly beaten by runaway leaders Macclesfield

Montel Gibson was again influential for Matlock but couldn't help them find an equaliser.

Matlock Town put up a good fight in Cheshire on Saturday but ultimately fell just short against champions-elect Macclesfield FC.

The home side are 23 points clear at the top of the NPL Premier Division and only need two more wins to secure the title, and in this match could well have been out of sight by half-time were it not for some fine goalkeeping and wayward finishing.

In the end, the Gladiators battled well in the second-half and could have nicked a point which would have been valuable in their relegation battle, but as things stand they moved back into the bottom four and are now nine games without a win.

The hosts were on the front-foot from the off and Danny Elliott put a free header wide of the post from a corner just three minutes in.

John Rooney then fired too high after good work from ex-Gladiators loanee Sean Etaluku, before Matlock’s first sight of goal saw Montel Gibson’s shot deflected wide, followed a minute later by the same player cutting back for Adam Clayton whose weak shot was gathered by keeper Max Dearnley.

But Macclesfield then got the only goal of the game on 18 minutes, as D’Mani Mellor was fed through the middle and he ran on to finish neatly past Adam Hayton as he rolled the ball into the corner of the net.

Hayton then produced two stunning saves to keep the score at 1-0, first tipping over Elliott’s curling shot from the edge of the box, then showing great reflexes to turn Luke Duffy’s shot past the post.

Rooney then missed a great chance just before the break, blazing too high when unmarked 12 yards out.

Chances were far fewer in the second-half, it being the 72nd minute before a serious threat on goal as Paul Dawson’s header from a corner dropped wide.

Matlock nearly then made Macclesfield pay for their missed openings with chances of their own late on.

First, Gibson glided past two defenders before shooting wide of the post, then in stoppage time, Gibson was again involved as his cross from the left found sub Josh Ayres at the back post but the teenager couldn’t keep his header down from six yards out and a great chance went begging much to the agony of the travelling support.

And the final whistle soon blew to ensure the hosts continued their march to the title, and Matlock are left to now prepare for the visit of Guiseley this weekend.

Macclesfield: Dearnley, Pemberton, Kengni (Lee 81), Fensome, Menayese, Rooney (Whitehead 90), Etaluku (Heathcote 70), Mendy, Mellor, Elliott, Duffy (Dawson 56)

Not used: De Girolamo.

Matlock: Hayton, Stobbs, Milambo, Ravenhill, Smith, Oglesby, Thompson, Bachirou, Gibson, Clayton (Ayres 69), Wilson (Smart 69).

Not used: Zottos, Tunstall, Wright.