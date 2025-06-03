Matlock Town announce friendly schedule

Adam Clayton has lined up a competitive set of friendlies in pre-season.

​Matlock Town have confirmed their list of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for life following relegation to step four of the pyramid.

Adam Clayton’s men have a tough set of games lined up ahead of the new NPL Division One East campaign, but fans will get the chance to see a string of new signings already made with a view to bouncing back to step three as quickly as possible.

The opening game will be the annual fixture at home to Chesterfield as the two sides play for the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup on Saturday, July 5 at 3pm. Tickets are selling fast but some still remain at the time of going to press, with the Spireites again expected to bring a strong side to the Proctor Cars Stadium.

A week later, Derby County are also expected to bring their first team once again, though that match is now sold out.

Familiar faces will then host Matlock on Saturday, July 19 when Basford United welcome Matlock to Greenwich Avenue.

Like Matlock, Basford were relegated from the NPL Premier Division last season but have been placed in the Midlands section, meaning the two sides won’t meet in the league and a pre-season encounter will provide a worthy test for both.

The next clash will be at the Proctor Cars Stadium and will be another annual fixture, the Markovitz Cup seeing National League North side Buxton pay a visit.

The trophy was won by the Bucks on their own patch this year so Matlock will be looking for revenge when the sides meet in the Dales on July 22.

Another local derby takes place on Saturday, July 26 when Matlock will go to Belper Town.

Like Basford, Belper are also a step four side but have been laterally moved to the Midlands division having previously been in the NPL Division One East.

Several former Matlock players are likely to again feature for the Nailers as Lee Attenborough’s men prepare for a change in scenery at step four this time around.

Matlock will then welcome Mansfield Town for what is another regular pre-season test, the Stags arriving on Tuesday, July 29.

More fixtures could yet be scheduled prior to the new season.

