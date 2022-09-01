Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Phillips and Matlock Town have parted ways.

Chairman Jay Beaumont announced the news on Thursday evening after a meeting with the playing staff at training.

Phillips had been in the hotseat at the Proctor Cars Stadium since January 2020 after the departure of Steve Kittrick.

Mr Beaumont added: "I would personally like to convey mine and the Committee's thanks for all the hard work Paul Phillips has done in his time at the club.

"We wish Paul and his family all the best for the future. The club is presently working hard to appoint Paul's successor and we'll be making no further comment at the present time."

