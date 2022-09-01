News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Matlock Town and manager Paul Phillips part ways by mutual consent

Matlock Town and manager Paul Phillips have agreed to part company by mutual consent.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:31 pm
Paul Phillips and Matlock Town have parted ways.
Paul Phillips and Matlock Town have parted ways.

Chairman Jay Beaumont announced the news on Thursday evening after a meeting with the playing staff at training.

Phillips had been in the hotseat at the Proctor Cars Stadium since January 2020 after the departure of Steve Kittrick.

Mr Beaumont added: "I would personally like to convey mine and the Committee's thanks for all the hard work Paul Phillips has done in his time at the club.

"We wish Paul and his family all the best for the future. The club is presently working hard to appoint Paul's successor and we'll be making no further comment at the present time."

Most Popular

The Gladiators are at home to Derbyshire rivals Ilkeston Town in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Assistant boss Kayde Coppin and goalkeeper coach Steve Shuttleworth will be in charge.

Paul PhillipsMatlock Town