Matlock Town to donate income from Ashton United match to Ukraine appeal
Matlock Town are hoping for a good crowd when they face Ashton United in their home NPL Premier Division clash on Tuesday night not only for encouragement in their battle at the top end of the table, but also to raise funds for Ukraine in their conflict with Russia (writes Ian Richardson)
The Gladiators will be donating 25 per cent of their matchday income to the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Appeal to help the stricken Ukrainian people, and there will be the opportunity for fans to make further donations as a collection will be made at the game.
Matlock chairman Bryn Apperley, who has been instrumental in other community projects during his tenure as chairman and vice chairman, says that on this occasion the Gladiators’ community spirit must extend well beyond the local area.
"We've all seen the horrific images on the television that the people of Ukraine are facing on a daily basis and as a community we want to do our bit and stand with the people of Ukraine in their hour of need."
Tuesday's game has a 7.45 pm kick-off.