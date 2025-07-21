Matlock suffer first defeat of pre-season as Basford win seven-goal thriller

Diego De Girolamo on the ball for Matlock. Photo: James Bolton.

Basford United prevailed in an entertaining pre-season friendly on Saturday as they overcame Matlock Town 4-3.

It was the first time Matlock had been beaten in pre-season so far, having previously beaten Chesterfield and drawn with Derby County, although they will perhaps feel they should have taken more from this game given the chances they created.

But the concession of some poor goals and seeing some good chances go astray will again have given Adam Clayton food for thought as the new season edges closer.

It took barely two minutes for the home side to take the lead. A free-kick deep inside Matlock’s half wasn’t cleared effectively and the ball was knocked down for Kieran Cummings who fired home.

Jordan Fankwe gets the ball forward. Photo: James Bolton.

But Matlock got themselves level on 19 minutes when the ball found trialist Kiyani Morris out wide and he cut inside before hitting a left foot shot that found the net via the head of a Basford defender.

And three minutes later the visitors went in front as some good build-up play ended with Morris finding Diego De Girolamo on the edge of the penalty area and he placed a fine effort into the top corner for his first goal in a Matlock shirt.

Cummings saw an effort cleared off the line by James Murray at the other end as Matlock ultimately held the lead until the break, but Basford again caught them cold at the start of the second-half, albeit David Chapman’s spectacular strike from distance was worthy of any stage.

Basford then got themselves in front once more on 68 minutes when an error at the back eventually saw the ball fall to Cummings once more and he netted his second goal.

Jordan Fankwe considers his options. Photo: James Bolton.

And the fourth goal soon followed as a shot deflected into the path of loanee Jack Goodman and he was able to poke home.

Matlock weren’t done, however, and introduced new signing Conor Washington from the bench who promptly reduced the arrears when the ball dropped to him 12 yards out with seven minutes to go.

And the visitors should have levelled things with virtually the last kick of the game when trialist Carlos Rodrigues was sent through on goal but having knocked the ball past keeper Matt Yates, he wasn’t able to run on and put it in the net and despite falling to the floor, a penalty wasn’t awarded.