Matlock sign former Bradford City youngster but Barrow loanee leaves to join Macclesfield

Matlock Town have completed ​the signing of 23-year-old left-sided defender/midfielder Jeremie Milambo from Liversedge FC.

​Milambo came through the ranks at Bradford City and has spent time at Farsley Celtic and Waterford FC in Ireland.

He would join Liversedge from Ossett United after impressing the now Gladiators assistant manager Jonathan Rimmington and became a standout performer for the Northern Premier League Division One East side.

Milambo has played alongside other current Gladiators Rogan Ravenhill and Kwame Boateng previously.

Sean Etaluku has left Matlock to join Macclesfield. Photo: Michael South.

Boss Ryan Cresswell said: “Milambo is a very aggressive footballer who likes to get tight to his man and he put a lot of good balls into the box on his debut at Stockton.

"I think in the next few weeks as we see some of the new signings gel, we’ll see a really positive change in how we attack.”

Meanwhile, Gladiators loan signing Sean Etaluku has signed for Macclesfield FC.

Etaluku had joined Matlock on an initial one-month loan in September, that being extended to three months after an encouraging first few games.

But having impressed against Macclesfield in last Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at the Proctor Cars Stadium, Silkmen boss Robbie Savage made the move to recruit the winger and he was subsequently recalled by Barrow, prior to a deal being done to move to Cheshire, and he was in attendance at their game on Saturday.