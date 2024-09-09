​Matlock sign attacking duo as ex-Grimsby Town and Notts County strikers sign up

Montel Gibson (left) and Remaye Campbell have joined Matlock Town.

​Matlock Town have made their first signings since news of a new financial backer of the club was announced last week.

​Strikers Montel Gibson and Remaye Campbell have arrived from Hereford FC and Kettering Town respectively, as the Gladiators seek to arrest a run of form that sees them without a win so far this season and managerless since the departure of Nicky Law last Monday.

A new manager is expected to be announced by the end of the week, but with the first additions to the playing squad now having been made, funds that have been donated to the club are now bearing fruit.

A club spokesman said: “The first of the initial six-figure backing has arrived. Utilising the contacts of the backer, these players have been brought in on a sustainable level. The money is in donations, not in loans, so the club will always remain sustainable.

"We are hopeful of appointing a new manager before the weekend’s game with Workington, and have had a large number of interested applicants whom we thank for their interest in the role."

Gibson, 26, joined Notts County, aged 18, from where he would spend time on loan at Romulus, Hednesford Town, and Sutton Coldfield Town. He would return to League Two in 2020 with a move to Grimsby Town under manager Ian Holloway, that after productive spells at the likes of Ilkeston Town and Halesowen Town.

More recently, Gibson has played for AFC Telford United, helping them to reach the SPL Premier Division play-off final against Leamington, finishing the Bucks' top scorer and earning a move to Hereford FC of the National League North this summer.

Campbell, 24, came through the ranks at Notts County, making his way to the first team where he made three appearances before a move to Grantham Town and Ilkeston Town, where he scored 30 goals for the Robins, followed by a move to Basford United where he got 11 goals in the Pitching In NPL last season, joining Kettering Town in the summer.

Matlock hosted Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night, after this week’s Mercury went to press, then welcome Workington on Saturday.​​​​​​​