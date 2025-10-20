Matlock see off league leaders after feisty encounter

Cameron Wilson fires home Matlock's opening goal. Photo: Michael South.

Matlock Town secured a valuable three points over league leaders Redcar on Saturday in a feisty encounter at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

In a match that saw several yellow cards and then a straight red for the visitors’ Louis Johnson late on, it was Matlock whose quality eventually told with two goals in the last 25 minutes.

The win didn’t see Matlock displace their opponents at the top, moving them to within a point of the previously free-scoring Athletic ahead of the midweek matches.

But it was something of a statement win for the Gladiators who have now won nine out of their last ten games to firmly confirm their intent to escape back out of step four as quickly as possible at the end of the campaign.

Conor Washington celebrates scoring Matlock's second. Photo: Michael South.

The first-half was a fairly even affair with both sides creating opportunities, Curtis Round with the first serious opening as the Redcar defender fired a shot just wide of the far post.

Dale Burlace also went close, albeit unintentionally as his sliced cross came back off a post and was scrambled away by the defence.

Jeremie Milambo shot wide for the hosts, while Redcar were hampered by injuries to two players that saw them forced into changes before the break, Burlace being one of them while Rio May was also forced off on the quarter-hour mark.

Jake Oram had to be alert to block two more Redcar efforts, while Tyree Wilson shot wide in a good position right on half-time.

Harlain Mbayo tussles with Louis Johnson.

Matlock were far the stronger in the second-half and Ben Sault and Cam Wilson both saw efforts go close before the opening goal came on 67 minutes when Sault was fouled as he broke into the penalty area and Cam Wilson stepped up to stroke home the penalty.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Johnson was deemed to have been too heavy-handed with Milambo in an off-the-ball incident, although video footage revealed he was perhaps a little unlucky to have been sent off.

Sault then struck a post after bursting through on goal as the game entered stoppage time, perhaps leaving the home fans fearing they may pay for that miss given Redcar’s late spells of pressure, but the win was wrapped up when sub Conor Washington found space in the penalty area after good work from Sault and the experience striker, returning to the pitch after injury, fired home the second goal.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Bachirou, Mbayo, Oglesby, T Wilson, Ravenhill, Elliott, Sault, C Wilson.

Not used: Wiley, Granite, Boney

Att: 864

Ref: M Beard