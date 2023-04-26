It was heart-break for Martin Carruthers and the Matlock players.

The Gladiators were simply blown away and had it not been for some great saves by Saul Deeney in the Gladiators goal, the final scoreline might have been embarrassing.

Carruthers admitted afterwards that had he been able to have his time over again, he would have selected a different formation from 4-4-2 with different personnel, his second half line up offering some big clues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But by then Matlock were four goals adrift and the horse had well and truly bolted.

Initially Matlock were the brighter of the two sides with the fledgling Archie White again a bright spark down the left. Early on he broke away down the left and it needed the crucial long hand of goalkeeper Tony Thompson to deny him a shooting and scoring opportunity.

But once the Yellows had gone in front in the 12th minute, there was little doubt that they would qualify for next Monday’s final against Bamber Bridge who went on to beat Gainsborough Trinity in a penalty shoot out.

Luke Duffy’ shot was wonderfully saved by Deeney but nobody had picked up the alert Duffy who slammed home the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 29 minutes Duffy skilfully glided past Jamie Sharman with ease along the by-line before squaring for Bohan Dixon to knock in an easy second goal. But there was worse to come from the Matlock viewpoint for on 35 minutes Matty McDonald’s clever pass forward was equally cleverly dummied by Josh Amis and Duffy ran on to round Deeney and shoot into the vacant net.

Amis made it a hat-trick of assists as his pass out to the right saw Connor Woods, free as a bird on the right to clinically shoot past Deeney who stood little chance with any of the goals,

Matlock grabbed what turned out to be a consolation when Brad Abbott smashed home from distance.