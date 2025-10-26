Matlock put six past struggling Blyth Town

Cameron Wilson scored twice in Matlock's win.

Matlock Town produced a dominant home performance to see off bottom-of-the-table Blyth Town 6-2 at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday.

Having been surprisingly beaten at the home of other Blyth club, Spartans, on Tuesday night, the Gladiators were expected to react positively in a game against a side who have secured back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons.

But the visitors struggled throughout to get to grips with Matlock’s attacking power and only really provided a goal threat once the hosts were down to ten men in the last half-an-hour of the game.

Matlock dominated from the off. although it took a superb double save from Jake Oram to deny the visitors a surprise lead in the opening six minutes as Sonni Coleman and Cameron Gascoigne were both denied.

The Gladiators then took the lead in some style on 16 minutes. Right-back Dec Eratt-Thompson received the ball 30 yards out in the inside left channel and unleashed an unstoppable shot the rocketed into the top corner.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled, as Ben Sault threaded the ball into Conor Washington who in turn lifted the ball over the keeper and it rolled into the net.

Washington had another effort cleared off the line following a corner on 27 minutes but it would be the experienced striker who would get the third in first-half stoppage time when good work from Liam Ravenhill saw him lay the ball off and Washington found the net via a post.

And there was still time before the break for a fourth, as a good move ended with Cameron Wilson getting to the byline and squaring for Ravenhill who had an easy tap in on the line.

The second-half initially saw no let up from Matlock and Wilson got the fifth on 48 minutes when his turn of pace set him free from a defender and he slotted home.

And Wilson got another five minutes later as Jeremie Milambo’s long ball sent him clear again and once more he finished well.

At that point it looked like Matlock could hit double figures but their flow halted somewhat when reduced to ten men on the hour mark. Sault had not long been booked for a challenge on the half way line when two minutes later he went in firmly on Ben Franklin, winning the ball but also being robust enough to have the tackle deemed bookable once again and he was sent off.

The visitors salvaged some pride in the latter stages with more of an attacking threat, Noah Millington reducing the arrears with a neat finish on 71 minutes.

And a second then arrived in stoppage time as a ball across the six-yard box was bundled into the net by a combination of Matlock defender Milambo and young Blyth sub Abu Kamara.

But in front of another good crowd of 772, Matlock’s work as done as they remained second in the league.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson (Granite 62), Milambo, Bachirou, Mbayo (Thompson 62), Oglesby, K Clayton, Ravenhill, Washington (De Girolamo 62), Sault, C Wilson (Murray 80).

Not used: Boney.