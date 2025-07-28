Matlock prove too strong for Belper in pre-season battle

Conor Washington scored twice for Matlock in Saturday's win. Photo: James Bolton.

Matlock Town produced their best performance of pre-season so far as they ran out 4-1 winners at Belper Town on Saturday.

The Gladiators put in a terrific display of attacking football, particularly in a dominant first-half, that left Belper chasing shadows for much of the encounter.

The two sides will play at the same level next season, albeit in different divisions, but the visitors certainly looked far stronger following a summer of impressive signings coming through the door.

However, it was Belper who had the best chance early on when Louis Keenan’s through ball gave James Tague a chance to lob keeper Myles Boney but the ball rebounded back off the crossbar and was cleared.

But Matlock then took control and Jeremie Milambo fizzed a low shot just past the post on 22 minutes.

Moments later, they got themselves in front, when terrific work from Cameron Wilson saw him burst past the challenges of two Belper players before squaring the ball to Conor Washington who composed himself before firing low into the net.

Diego De Girolamo then saw a powerful strike tipped over the bar by Kieran Preston in the Nailers goal, before Milambo’s shot was cleared off the line by Keenan.

The second goal arrived just before half-time when De Girolamo slid the ball into Milambo and he finished well for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Barely a minute into the second-half Matlock scored their third, when a long ball forward found Washington down the inside right channel but still some 35 yards from goal, and he produced an outrageous first-time lob over Preston which dropped into the far corner of the net.

Belper reduced the arrears on 53 minutes when the ball broke to Kevin Bastos who volleyed home, before Curtis Burrows’ free-kick was inches too high for the hosts.

Matlock sub Carlos Rodrigues then blasted horribly wide having been sent clear on goal, but Matlock rounded off their win with ten minutes to go when academy product Sam Giles found space on the edge of the penalty area and drilled home a low, left-footed shot.

Belper Town: Preston, Rhodes, Keenan, Edwards, Broadhead, Evans, Bastos (Trialist 2 69), Burrows, Tague (August 69), Trialist 1 Trialist 3 64), Adu-Gyamfi (Tsolakis 64)

Matlock Town: Boney, Ravenhill (Rodrigues 67), Milambo, Bachirou, Wiley (Fry 45), Oglesby, Thompson (Giles 78), Sault, DeGirolamo, Washington (Fankwe 64), Wilson (Murray 64). Unused sub: Parker.

Referee: Keir Sheppard

Att: 703