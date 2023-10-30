Matlock progress with FA Trophy win at North Ferriby

​Three second-half goals saw Matlock Town comfortably through to the second round of the Isuzu FA Trophy against NPL Eastern Division hosts North Ferriby on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Villagers were second best for much of the contest and in particular the second-half when a brace from Anthony Dwyer and yet another Jonny Margetts strike gave Matlock the win their performance merited.

Ferriby winger Danny Earl fired over the bar in the game’s first opportunity before Matlock gradually took control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A volley from Alex Duhameau, the chance being created by Margetts, was also too high before a gilt-edged chance fell Matlock’s way on 14 minutes. Margetts had a one-on-one duel with goalkeeper Lewis Exall whom he danced around Exall but Levi Tarbottan was on hand to clear off the line.

Jonny Margetts scored his 20th goal of the season.

John Johnston’s shot then flashed inches past the back post as Matlock maintained their assault and Ioan Evans planted a header wide from a Johnston corner.

The game was then halted for nearly half-an-hour due to a medical emergency in the stand, the gentleman in question taken to hospital where he was thankfully responding well to treatment that evening.

When play resumed, a scorching Dwyer effort was brilliantly tipped over by Exall as Matlock renewed their efforts to draw first blood. Margetts was well placed once again only for a Ferriby defender to find a telling block at the expense of a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half brought the goals. After Dwyer had lifted a shot high over the bar from 20 yards following an intricate free-kick, he did find the net in the 57th minute. Harry Wood released Johnston down the right and the skipper’s pin point cross was met by a powerful lunging header which gave Exall little chance of retrieving.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled as Margetts broke clear on the left to come inside and score with a deflected effort for his 20th goal of the season.