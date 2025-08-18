Matlock progress in the FA Cup with win at Mickleover

Montel Gibson (far right) fires home Matlock's opener. Photo: Kristen Duffy.

Matlock Town secured their first win of the season at the third attempt as they ran out 2-0 victors at Mickleover FC in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The morale-boosting success came with a degree of ease against another side who have started poorly in their own league, two first-half goals proving the difference but the win tainted a little by captain Liam Ravenhill being sent off for two bookable offences midway through the second period.

Mickleover forced a couple of good saves out of Myles Boney in the Matlock goal but otherwise their work in the final third failed to alarm the visitors on too many occasions.

The game took a little time to settle but it was Matlock who had the first key moment when a good move ended with Jeremie Milambo’s cross being headed powerfully at goal by Montel Gibson but keeper Oliver Boswell produced a fine stop at point-blank range.

Kiyani Morris-Clayton diverted a shot wide after good work from Cameron Wilson, but the opening goal came on 21 minutes when a burst into the area from Ben Sault eventually ended with him pulling the ball back to Gibson who hammered home a fine first time effort.

Gibson saw another effort blocked following a corner on 36 minutes, while Fouad Bachirou was then well-placed on the edge of the penalty area but his low shot was straight at Boswell.

Mickleover’s best moment of the half came on 41 minutes when a free-kick into the box was met by a header in a crowded area and Boney had to get down well to tip the ball around the post.

Matlock then got their second goal in first-half stoppage time, as Diego De Girolamo broke into the penalty area and had several bites at the cherry before eventually firing the ball across goal and off the inside of the far post, a defender on the line unable to clear before the ball had crossed the line.

Boney had to be alert again early in the second-half to deny Sports from close range, before Matlock skipper Ravenhill saw red.

Having been booked moments earlier, he then flew into a tackle and caught Ashton Offler late, with a second yellow the inevitable outcome.

That forced a change in shape but Matlock were never seriously troubled thereafter despite Sports having plenty of possession, the Gladiators’ best moments coming on the break with Sault coming closest of all with a shot just wide.

And with the defence coping comfortably with most thrown at them, Matlock saw the game out to secure a home tie with Bottesford United in the first qualifying round on August 30.