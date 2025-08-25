Matlock labour to first league win of the season over Ossett

Diego De Girolamo fires home the winning goal from the penalty spot. Photo: Steven Greenhough.

Matlock Town secured their first league win of the season on Saturday as Diego De Girolamo’s first-half penalty earned all three points.

The victory was somewhat ground out by the hosts who started well but then struggled after half-time, Ossett creating several good chances and also missing a penalty as Matlock goalkeeper Myles Boney put in a fine display.

And with performances so far this season having failed to live up to expectations, it will be hoped the victory can kick-start the Gladiators’ season.

Matlock had enjoyed a dominant first 20 minutes, although their possession didn’t warrant too much in the way of chances and it was from their first dangerous venture into the penalty area that the opening goal came.

A good move saw Kiyani Clayton get to the byline and as he cut inside he was chopped to the ground by an Ossett defender and it left referee Grace North with an easy decision to make as a penalty was awarded.

Diego De Girolamo stepped up and hammered the ball down the middle of the goal for his third Gladiators strike since arriving in the summer.

But Ossett then had a golden chance to equalise just 11 minutes later, as Charlie Oglesby brought down Joe Crosby in the box but Crosby himself saw his well-struck penalty superbly pushed away by Boney low down to his right.

That would be the last real chance of the first-half as despite some promising attacks, Matlock couldn’t add to their lead.

That remained the case in the second-half as rather than turn the screw, the Gladiators struggled to retain possession and likewise struggled to test Aleks Petrovic in the Ossett goal.

Boney had to be on hand on two or three occasions to deny Ossett an equaliser and Clayton also had to clear an effort off the line, while at the other end Matlock thought they’d got a second goal but Montel Gibson’s strike was ruled out for offside, although there wasn’t much in it.

Boney really came to the fore in the latter stages, though Ossett also had poor finishing to lament on one occasion when an effort was blazed over the top from a good position in the penalty area.

Ex-Matlock man Basile Zottos then nearly levelled deep into stoppage time, but again Boney was on hand to tip the ball around the post and Matlock ultimately survived to take the points.

Matlock: Boney, K Clayton (Murray 66), Milambo, Bachirou, Oglesby, Wiley, De Girolamo (Giles 86), Sault, Gibson, Washington, Wilson.

Att: 787