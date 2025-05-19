Matlock junior football festival gets Longcliffe sponsorship once again

Celebrating their sponsor, some of the Matlock Juniors players with Longcliffe Development Director Ian McDonald (right).

Matlock Town Juniors FC is to continue its long-standing partnership with Longcliffe Quarries Ltd as the local company is again boosting the club’s summer festival with headline sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Football Festival will take place over two days – 14 and 15 June - with both boys’ and girls’ sides taking part, from Under 7s through to Under 15s.

The club’s Nick Newbury said: “There are over 150 teams taking part this year. With each team consisting of eight or more players, we look forward to welcoming them and their family and friends from all over Derbyshire and further afield. We aim to make this a festival to remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longcliffe’s involvement with this successful community club goes back several years, with the most recent project being the company’s support for the fund-raising for a new Astroturf surface.

The Astroturf means that the Club is now fully subscribed at peak times enabling more girls and boys from the local area to play football on a modern, safe surface.

Longcliffe Group managing director Paul Boustead added: “As an independent family-owned company, we are keen to support the local community wherever we can. We congratulate Matlock Town Juniors FC which is going from strength to strength as an important community sports club.

"Not only are players enjoying the new Astroturf all weather surface, the Club is also continuing to grow – it now has 29 teams and over 500 boys and girls regularly getting involved in the sport.”

For more information about the club or the festival, contact [email protected].