Matlock Town's Reece Kendall receives England C call-up for Wales fixture

Reece Kendall has been in excellent form for Matlock Town

Kendall, 22, joined the Gladiators from Brighouse Town during the summer of 2020 and soon became a fans favourite at the Proctor Cars Stadium for his all action displays down the left, capped with some pin-point crosses and a huge throw.

Kendall has also netted eight goals so far this season and is the only NPL player to receive a call up.

His manager Paul Phillips says there is still more to come from Kendall..

He said: "We brought him in from a lower league club where he'd played about 40 or 50 games - we've invested in the lad as we always knew there was something there.

"There's a long way to go, the lad's done well and it shows how good our scouting system is. He clearly wants to better himself. It's important now he remains grounded and keeps himself on an even keel by continuing to work hard.

"I'm delighted for Reece, his family and it's an honour for the club. Congratulations to him from everyone at Matlock Town Football Club.”

England C will meet Wales C for a third International Challenge Match, originally postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.