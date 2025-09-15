Matlock continue winning run with FA Cup success over Carlton

Conor Washington fires home from the penalty spot. Photo: Michael South.

It’s five wins in a row for Matlock Town after they saw off fellow step four side Carlton in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday.

In a game that wasn’t truly settled until second-half stoppage time, Matlock largely had the better of things without being initially being able to put a strong Carlton outfit to bed, but ultimately they were too strong and set up a trip to Hyde United in the third qualifying round on September 27.

It was the hosts who started the stronger although Carlton had the first chance of note as the experienced Ashley Chambers forced a save out of Jake Oram who was solid all afternoon in the Matlock goal.

Kiyani Clayton then fired just wide on 12 minutes but moments later the opening goal came as Tom Elliott was clipped in the penalty area by Lewis Durow and Conor Washington stepped up to slot home from the spot.

Dec Eratt-Thompson bursts through the Carlton defence. Photo: Nick Oates.

Carlton came more into the game as the half wore on and Oram produced a terrific save to deny ex-Gladiator Ollie Clark from a corner, then Chambers hit the outside of the post with a low effort.

Elliott missed a great chance to make it 2-0 before the break after he’d had the ball cut back to him by Washington, while Clayton was denied by Carlton keeper Felix Annan.

The second-half saw fewer clear chances but Carlton always looked a threat without seriously testing Oram.

Charlie Oglesby headed wide for Matlock and the visitors continued to look a threat but Oram was a calm head as the defence in front of him also blocked most of what was thrown at them.

Diego De Girolamo slots home the third goal. Photo: Nick Oates.

And it took the Gladiators until the 90th minute to finally kill Carlton off, as Washington took a clipped ball over the top from Clayton, worked himself space and fired in a powerful finish across Annan and into the far corner of the net.

That wouldn’t be the end of the scoring, as a third goal soon followed deep in stoppage time as sub Diego De Girolamo produced a neat finish to round things off, Dec Eratt-Thompson winning a tackle just inside his own half, running on and feeding De Girolamo who composed himself before slotting the ball home.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Ravenhill (Bachirou 55), Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton (Giles 90), Sault, Washington, Elliott (De Girolamo 75), Wilson.

Not used: Fry, Granite, A Clayton, Dickenson (GK)

Att: 507