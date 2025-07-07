Matlock boss thrilled by performance as Chesterfield are beaten

Ben Sault charges forward for Matlock in Saturday's win. Photo: James Bolton.

​Adam Clayton was a happy man after seeing his Matlock Town team open their pre-season campaign with a win over Chesterfield last weekend.

​A sell-out crowd saw the Gladiators win the Ernie Moss Cup with a 2-1 success, both goals coming from trialists after Will Grigg had opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second-half.

And Clayton, confirmed as Matlock’s permanent boss over the summer, said he was delighted with what he’d seen.

He said: “Our performance was exactly what I wanted it to be. It was organised, disciplined and full of hard work, hard graft and sweat for our team which is how I want us to be.

"Particularly in the second-half when bodies were really tired. We’ve only had a couple of sessions and some had to play 90 minutes against two full-strength elevens of a professional side, yet we’ve come out on top.

"Of course we don’t want to give players 90 minutes early on but we also don’t want just anyone involved in the squad – if you’re here on trial then you’re coming with some street cred from somewhere.

"We want lads to be able to come in and sign for the club, so the lads trialling are really close to being part of our team so I was really happy with them.

"If we get that buy-in we’ve shown today, and at our own level, it’ll be hard to fail.”

Matlock now prepare for another tough test this weekend when Derby County bring their first team squad for what will be their first pre-season outing.

Clayton added: “We’ve signed seven or eight players so it’s about them getting on the same page as soon as possible and knowing what we want from them, and me knowing how to get that from them.

"But if people work as hard as they did against Chesterfield then it’ll be hard not to get the results and the big thing I want to take away from Saturday is the desire to work as the lads did it all to a tee, no matter what the situation.”

*Spectators at the Proctor Cars Stadium were able to enjoy Matlock’s newly-refurbished clubhouse facilities for the first time on Saturday.

Extensive work has been carried out, with lots more still to come both in the clubhouse building and around the ground, with very positive feedback received by the club all day.