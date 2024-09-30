Matlock boss Cresswell takes the positives from Whitby draw

Rogan Ravenhill makes another save as Matlock drew at Whitby. Photo: Brian Murfield/Whitby Town FC.

Boss ​Ryan Cresswell felt that taking a point and a clean sheet from Saturday’s game at Whitby Town was a positive outcome given he felt his side weren’t at their best.

​It was a second draw in a row for Cresswell in what was his third game in charge, with neither side able to break down the door in a game that saw the hosts create the better chances.

But Cresswell felt that whilst there is still lots of work to do, it was another positive outcome to build on.

He said: “It was a positive result to get a point away from home in a game where we weren’t quite at it.

"The sign of things going in the right direction is not playing very well and keeping a clean sheet, and doing that away from home is vitally important.

"It’s something we’ll look to build on and it’s two games unbeaten, which is another positive spin. But on another day our decision making in the final third could be better and maybe be a bit more aggressive going forward in the middle of the park and cause them more problems.

"In both halves, we started the better side, were on the front foot, got down the sides of them and asked them questions, but they dealt with it and then caused us problems.

"But it was two teams desperate to win. The lads defended brilliantly, put their bodies on the line, and Rogan Ravenhill [goalkeeper] is making more better decisions, more often, which is fantastic to see an 18-year-old goalkeeper doing.

"I’ve told him to take more chances if he’s going to develop his own game. He’s done that, and he’s come on in leaps and bounds over the last week or so.”

Matlock now take a break from the league as they head to the West Midlands for an FA Trophy tie to take on Stourbridge, who play at the same level but in the Southern Premier League Premier Central, where they lie seventh in the table having taken 16 points from their opening nine games.

Cresswell added: “It’s a tricky tie but will give us the chance to look at a few things we’ve not looked at yet and maybe change the setup a little bit.

"We look to go there and get a win, progress to the next round and continue to go in the right direction.”