Matlock boss Clayton delighted after frustrating Derby County

Adam Clayton applauds fans after Saturday's game. Photo: James Bolton.

​Adam Clayton again took great heart from Matlock Town’s early pre-season form after the 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

​Seven days after beating Chesterfield in their opening friendly, Matlock were seconds from another morale-boosting win before the Rams struck an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

But Clayton was pleased with what he’d seen overall from his squad which again included appearances from several of the club’s under-21 side.

He said: “It was a different game to last Saturday in that it was more physical against a really tough set of Championship players, so we had to stand up to a real fight whereas against Chesterfield it was more of a footballing battle.

“So again we’ve ticked that box and are left saying ‘let’s bring the new season on’.

“It was hard in the heat and it meant we utilised our youth system a bit with some of the players that got minutes, but they did really well and will be really good for us this season as we want to promote from within.”

Having had two matches against professional outfits, attention now turns to a side who will play at the same level as the Gladiators next season in the shape of Basford United on Saturday.

Like Matlock, Basford were relegated from the NPL Premier Division at the end of the last season but were placed in the Midlands section of Division One.

And Clayton says it will offer a different test to those so far.

He said: “We’ve got our own principles and way of playing and different games will require different parts of those principles, so we haven’t changed for the two games so far, just practised one part of what we’re going to do maybe more than we might in the next few games.”

Matlock will then welcome Buxton next Tuesday night to contest the Markovitz Cup.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the new Pitching In NPL Division One East season are due to be released on Thursday at 1pm. The opening game of the new campaign will take place on Saturday, August 9.

Clayton added: “It’ll be good to finally know the fixtures so we can plan a more detailed approach but the games so far have been really good.”