Matlock are held by Bradford in opening day stalemate

Fouad Bachirou prepares to spread the ball wide. Photo: James Bolton.

Matlock and Bradford (Park Avenue) played out an opening day stalemate at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday as neither side ultimately had the quality to take all three points.

On a warm but breezy afternoon, the match was something of a midfield battle throughout, both defences also holding strong and with neither goalkeeper forced into much action.

And whilst it might have been something of an anti-climax to many of a Matlock persuasion who are expecting great things of their high quality squad this season, it was nevertheless a potential banana skin out of the way early on given Avenue themselves are fancied by many to be in the reckoning for promotion come April.

Over 750 were in attendance as the Matlock public again showed their great support for the new-look Gladiators, but they weren’t rewarded for their loyalty with much in the way of excitement.

Harlain Mbayo (no.2) gets up to head a corner back across goal. Photo: James Bolton.

A game of few clear chances saw Matlock perhaps edge the first-half. Diego De Girolamo’s shot from distance didn’t worry keeper Jack Hall too much and then Declan Eratt-Thompson got up to head Jeremie Milambo’s cross towards goal but the ball dropped over the bar.

Charlie Oglesby headed straight at Hall following a Matlock corner five minutes before the break, but perhaps the most exciting moment of the game came right on the stroke of half-time.

There looked no danger as the ball dropped to Avenue striker Marcus Carver on the half way line but he spotted Myles Boney off his line and executed a superb half volley that would have dipped in under the crossbar had Boney not got back just in time to athletically tip the ball over it.

The second-half again provided little in the way of inspiration for either side although the hosts nearly got in front on 50 minutes when De Girolamo battled his way into the penalty area and just as he looked as though he may pull the trigger himself, Ben Sault got a shot in and Hall had to save low down – De Girolamo appearing a little frustrated that he’d not been able to apply the finishing touch himself.

Conor Washington’s free-kick was too high just after the hour mark, and sub Montel Gibson saw an effort trickle just wide with 12 minutes to go, but despite some late pressure from the hosts they couldn’t trouble Boney any further and a draw was ultimately a fair reflection.

Matlock: Boney, Mbayo, Milambo, Bachirou, Oglesby, Wiley, Eratt-Thompson, Ravenhill ©, De Girolamo, Sault (Gibson 63), Washington (Wilson 71).

Not used: Morris, Granite, Murray.

