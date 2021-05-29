Chesterfield's matchwinner Nathan Tyson in action against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites beat Halifax 2-1 at The Shay to book a play-off eliminator tie away at Notts County next Saturday after finishing sixth.

With the clock ticking down Town needed to find a winner otherwise they would miss out on a top seven spot and Tyson got it when he tapped home from Mandeville’s cross with 10 minutes remaining.

“I have worked hard to continue playing for 21 years now as a professional so you live for moments like this,” the 39-year-old said.

“We have worked really hard to get this opportunity and to do it in the manner that we have is fantastic.

“The gaffer and the staff have worked extremely hard to get us for what is to come.

“You have got to enjoy the moment because you don’t get many chances like this but obviously nothing is done yet.

“I have missed out on Championship play-offs three times and it is heartbreaking, you want to be able to take these opportunities.”

The striker also said the character in the squad reminds him of his time at Wycombe Wanderers.

“The best dressing room I have ever had was at Wycombe, second time around. At Wycombe we weren’t the best team in the league but we got the job done and I am starting to see that here at Chesterfield now,” he explained.

“I try to be an inspiration to everyone else because I am 39-years-old and I am still trying to run channels!

“The lads are fantastic, they spur me on, they make me feel young. The dressing room is a great bunch of lads, everyone single one of them.”

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby County man wants to continue playing professionally until his 40 and he would love to have another success on his CV.

He told the DT: “I want another promotion, my wife gets sick and tired of me saying it but I just want to get that extra one.”