Match recap: Chesterfield’s winless run stretches to nine games after 2-1 loss to Wrexham

After a run of games that has seen regular changes to the starting eleven, Paul Cook opted for the same team that lost 1-0 to Oldham on Saturday – with Sheckleford replacing Danny Rowe on the bench.

The Spireites conceded early in their last game and did so again in North Wales. It was great play between Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee after four minutes that fashioned the chance – with the latter hitting an inch-perfect, first-time shot beyond Fitzsimons from the edge of the box.

Wrexham could have doubled their lead just moments later, with Lee continuing to trouble the Chesterfield backline – but his cross was headed wide by Luke Young.

Colclough scored a late consolation for Chesterfield at Wrexham. Credit: Tina Jenner Photography

Fitzsimons saved well to keep Mullin out on 30 minutes, with Wrexham’s leading scorer finding himself through on goal after Sam Dalby’s flick-on.

Just before half-time, Chesterfield created their best chance of the game. Oldaker drove forward and released Colclough down the right-hand side, and he played a great ball into the path of McCallum. Had he connected, it would have been an easy tap-in, but the January signing failed to make contact with the ball.

The Spireites were left to rue that missed chance when Wrexham scored their second shortly after. Dalby was released down the right-hand side and he turned Grimes inside and out, as he charged into the box and rifled past Fitzsimons.

The second half was largely quiet for Chesterfield, but Colclough was unlucky not to get them back into the game when his superb diving header was parried onto the bar by Lainton after 58 minutes. King appeared to have been fouled as he tried to follow-up – but the referee waved the appeals away.

Colclough finally scored for Chesterfield with just seconds left on the clock. The Wrexham defence fell for his dummy and finished in the bottom corner – albeit with a slight deflection.