Match gallery: Chesterfield's wait for a first win of the season goes on after defeat to FC Halifax Town - in pictures

View the best of the action from Tuesday night's game in this gallery, as the Spireites' winless run goes on in the National League.

Mike Fondop scores to make it 1-3. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Laurence Maguire jumps a tackle. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jermaine McGlashan on the attack. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Joe Rowley scores late on to make it 2-3. Picture by John Hobson/AHPIX LTD. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more