Town beat the Shaymen 2-1 on Tuesday night, Danny Rowe and Jeff King hitting the goals.

They will now play Solihull Moors away on Sunday in the semi-final.

Chesterfield fans enjoyed the win against Halifax.

Here’s what some Blues supporters have been saying online:

@WallySpire: “Wow. Just wow. That was incredible and easily the best we’ve played in a long time. Special mentions to Whelan & King who were oustanding. Onto the semi-final.”

@Lesley_CFC: “Every challenge…. Every second ball… Tonight we wanted it more and we got it… So much bad luck… so many injuries… So proud to follow.”

@JT_Spire: “Superb effort. Cannot get carried away but that was a wonderful team display. Credit to Cook for the changes, and the players who came in who were overdue performances. Professional and composed and thoroughly deserved another crack.”

@RobCFC88: “Tactical masterclass tonight. Effort, desire, running was all there to see.”

@DavidMCrowther: Just back from Halifax after a belting evening watching @ChesterfieldFC outplay the home team with a fully deserved 2-1 win. Superb atmosphere from over 2,000 town fans. As special football memories go, this is up there. On to Solihull on Sunday.”

@SpireLegends: “Great result. Every player put everything on the line tonight. And what incredible support!.”

@mattlockrhodes: “So happy with that. Definitely the better team over the full 90. Excellent in first half hour. Really gutsy in final 30. Plenty of desire on show.”

@KevSportsLaw: “Absolutely belting performance from @ChesterfieldFC tonight. All played well but King clearly man of the match for me, superb defensively and when he got forward. The most Paul Cook performance from the side since he came back, shows what 10 days solid training can do.”