Martin Carruthers steps down as boss of Matlock Town

Carruthers spoke with Matlock chairman Jay Beaumont on Monday to tell him the news that he would no longer be in charge at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

The news was not totally unexpected for in an interview with Matlock Town TV following Saturday’s 5-1 home thrashing by mid-table Whitby Town, which continued a largely depressing set of results in recent weeks, Carruthers looked highly dejected and seemed to have lost the fight to carry on in the managerial role at Matlock.

The Gladiators have moved quickly to appoint long-serving Adam Yates and former Gladiators boss Mark Atkins as interim joint bosses for the remainder of the season.

Mr Beaumont says that Matlock fans should remember the good work Carruthers has done for the Gladiators following his appointment in December 2022. Against the odds, Matlock qualified for the end of season play-offs last April following a run of five victories in their last six matches, a final day win at Marine seeing them make the top five.

Unfortunately for Carruthers and the Gladiators, Warrington Town proved to be far too strong for them in the play-offs with Matlock being soundly beaten 4-1.

The Gladiators chairman said: “I want to place on record my thanks and those of everyone involved with the club for his hard work during his tenure, last season we made it through to the play-offs against the odds and that was down to Martin, Wayne and his staff and players who were magnificent. He’s been a great guy for the club.

"I want to thank Wayne also who will be leaving with Martin. Everyone’s very sorry things haven’t worked out for them this season and they’ll be made welcome at our club anytime."

Bringing in Yates and Atkins is a bold move but Mr Beaumont believes it is the right move for the club at the present time.

He said: “Adam Yates is a club legend who’s popular with absolutely everyone at the club but he needs someone with experience alongside him to guide him through the difficult periods and in my mind there’s nobody better able person to do this than Mark Atkins, who is Matlock Town through and through.

"It’s the perfect opportunity with us being just about safe in the table for Adam to see if management suits Adam and whether Adam can take to management, Everyone will get behind him and he has Mark there to help him along and advise him when he needs it.”