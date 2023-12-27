Martin Carruthers gets a win at former club Ilkeston with Matlock Town

A1-1 home draw against Morpeth Town wasn't the start to the festive period that Matlock boss Martin Carruthers was looking for, but the 1-0 win at his former club Ilkeston Town on Boxing Day more than made up for the weekend's disappointment.

Matlock Town battled to a 1-0 win at Ilkeston.

Jonny Margetts scored in both games to take his tally to 31 league and Cup goals for the season. He gave Matlock the lead on Saturday only for the Highwaymen to draw level when goalkeeper Saul Deeney made a rare error.

"Saul's saved us on many occasions, the fact we didn't win the game is down to people other than Saul not doing their jobs so it was very frustrating to say the least " said Carruthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thankfully we got back on course on Boxing Day. It was nice to return to one of my former clubs as Matlock Town manager and get the win.

Over the 90 minutes we were the better side in a tight game, so three points and a clean sheet was just what we wanted. Everyone stepped up to the plate, there were some great performances out there, Everyone at the back was massive and we worked hard in midfield. So a good afternoon and we've got to take that performance into Saturday’s game with Stafford."

Stafford come to the Proctor Cars Stadium in a game brought forward 48 hours from New Year's Day. Matlock officials are hoping for a four figure gate with local EFL clubs and the likes of Chesterfield, Buxton and Alfreton not playing.

"Stafford are fighting for their lives and their performances seem to have got better since Dave Cook took over as manager,” added Carruthers. “So we need to be wary of the challenge that faces us and make sure we all do our jobs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock might be able to recall Adam Yates to their defence for the last game of 2023, Yates having missed the last two games with a hamstring complaint sustained at Bamber Bridge on December 16. Jamie Sharman will also be back in contention.

"Hopefully with lads returning we should have a virtually full squad available,” said Carruthers.