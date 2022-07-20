Martin Carruthers feels more is needed from Ilkeston Town players ahead of new season

Martin Carruthers is hopeful better performances will come as the season edges nearer.

The Robins laboured to a 3-2 win at Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday thanks to a Montel Gibson hat-trick, the final goal coming from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game.

And whilst the heat in which the match was played won’t have helped, Carruthers refused to use it as an excuse.

He said: “Kimberley’s work ethic, attitude and commitment was excellent and everything I want from my players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ours needed to be better and that showed in the performance. Forget about the heat, difficult pitch, long grass etc, they coped with it better than us.

"We told our players at half-time it wasn’t good enough today. Our passing, our quality, even our set pieces – we’re a million miles from where we want to be and that will come from work and more games.

"Our home games will be different with the surface and so on but my concern is that if you get drawn to a side from lower down in the FA Cup, this is what you’ll have to deal with.

"Of course our mentality will change when we’re playing sides like Boston and Belper in those friendlies but there’s no excuse for not working when you give the ball away and conceding sloppy goals.”

Ilkeston were due to host Shepshed Dynamo on Wednesday night (20th) before going to Hinckley Leicester Road on Saturday.

They’ll then host Boston United next Tuesday night before the final friendly at home to Belper Town on Saturday, July 30. They open the season at Tamworth a week later.

And with his squad now largely complete, Carruthers feels better performances will follow.

He said: “In these latter games we’ll start to see a more settled side and players getting 90 minutes.