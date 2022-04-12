Martin Carruthers calls on Ilkeston Town players to defy pressure in title push

The Robins go into the weekend three points clear with three games to play, and should other results go their way, including in their game at Bedworth United on Saturday, they could be crowned champions on Bank Holiday Monday at home to Shepshed.

And as Carruthers reflected on last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Daventry Town, he says it won’t be as straightforward as it might look on paper.

He said: "Credit to the boys again – they found a way to win when we could also have lost it as both teams had some chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Carruthers gives fans the thumbs up after Saturday's win over Daventry. Photo: Craig Lamont.

"Overall we can see that the pressure’s having a real impact on everybody, not just supporters but players too. They’re human beings and the pressure to win a league and to get that winning goal in a game is so difficult.

"We’ve just got to manage the players and keep them as calm as possible and keep grinding the results out.

"These games are different to how they might have been earlier in the season given there’s more pressure involved.

"The teams we’re facing may not have much left to play for but it’s their cup final and you can see how keen they are to beat us.

"We’ve faced it all season and it’s not going to change. It’s par for the course and we have to deal with it and grind the results out.